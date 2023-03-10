Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 is celebrated on Friday, March 10. Also known as Shiv Jayanti, the special day marks the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj. As we celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023, we have compiled a list of Shiv Jayanti 2023 wishes, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 wishes, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 messages, Shiv Jayanti 2023 greetings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj images, and HD wallpapers, SMS that you can share with your family and friends. Shiv Jayanti 2023: Date, History & Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 falls on March 10, as per the Hindu Samvat Calendar tithi, while the birthday of Shivaji Maharaj, as per the Gregorian calendar, is on February 19. On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, people honour and pay tribute to the great warrior for his role in restoring the Maratha Empire. You can also download this given collection of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 images and HD wallpapers and share them with your loved ones as wishes and messages.

Shivaji Maharaj was born to Jijabai and Shahaji Raje Bhosale in 1630 AD. According to the traditional Marathi calendar, Shivaji was born on the third day (Tritiya) during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Phalgun, which corresponds to the month of February or March. In 2023, India will celebrate the 393rd birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler on March 10. The Tritiya Tithi will begin on March 9 at 7.24 pm and end on March 10 at 8.12 pm. As per records, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule started Shiv Jayanti celebrations to pay respect to the great Maratha ruler in 1894, which was later carried forward by Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

