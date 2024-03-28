Shiv Jayanti, or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024, will be observed on Thursday, March 28. This day holds immense significance as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as per the Hindu panchang. As you observe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Shiv Jayanti images, wishes, greetings, quotes and wallpapers that you can download and share with all your friends and family as the greetings for the day.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on Phalgun Vadya Tritiya. Shivaji Maharaj's legacy transcends time and has served as a symbol of valour, patriotism, and resilience for generations of Indians. He is revered as the founder of the Maratha Empire, which played a pivotal role in shaping the course of Indian history. His reign marked a period of resurgence and defiance against foreign powers, particularly the Mughal Empire. Shivaji Maharaj established a kingdom based on the principles of Swarajya (self-rule) and Hindu Dharma through his military prowess, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to justice.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy is deeply intertwined with Hindu ethos and values, making his Jayanti a significant occasion for Hindus worldwide. His dedication to protecting Hindu interests and promoting religious tolerance earned him widespread admiration and reverence. Shivaji Maharaj's leadership exemplified the ideals of Dharma (righteousness) and Kshatra (warrior code), inspiring countless Hindus to uphold their traditions and resist oppression. Here are a few images, greetings, wishes and wallpapers you can download and share with one another as greetings for Shiv Jayanti.

Shiv Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Greetings

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Greetings

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Greetings

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Greetings

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Greetings

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, devotees pay homage to this revered leader through various rituals, prayers, and cultural programs. Temples dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj witness a surge in devotees offering prayers and seeking his blessings for courage and prosperity. Community gatherings, processions, and seminars are organised to reflect on Shivaji Maharaj's teachings and their relevance in contemporary society. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti serves as a reminder of the indomitable spirit of a true Hindu hero and inspires individuals to uphold his legacy of valour, integrity, and devotion to Dharma. Wishing everyone a Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 07:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).