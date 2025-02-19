Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, celebrated on February 19, marks the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior and founder of the Maratha Empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Born in 1630, he is revered for his valor, strategic brilliance, and vision of Swarajya (self-rule). His leadership laid the foundation for a strong and independent Maratha kingdom, inspiring generations with his ideals of justice, governance, and military prowess. To commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 on February 19, we bring you Shiv Jayanti 2025 messages, HD images, greetings, wallpapers and quotes to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior.

Shiv Jayanti is observed with great enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra, where Shivaji Maharaj holds a legendary status. People pay tribute to him by organising processions, cultural programs, and speeches highlighting his achievements. Statues and memorials of Shivaji are adorned with flowers, and historical plays depicting his life and battles are performed to educate and inspire the younger generation. As you observe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025, share these Shiv Jayanti 2025 messages, HD images, greetings, wallpapers and quotes. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Shiv Jayanti Messages

Shiv Jayanti Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shiv Jayanti Messages

Shiv Jayanti Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shiv Jayanti Messages

Shiv Jayanti Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shiv Jayanti Messages

Shiv Jayanti Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shiv Jayanti Messages

Shiv Jayanti Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy extends beyond his military conquests; he was a just and progressive ruler who implemented effective administrative policies. He promoted religious tolerance, protected women’s rights, and encouraged local trade. His naval strategies and forts remain a testament to his genius, making him one of the most influential leaders in Indian history. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is more than just a celebration—it is a reminder of the values of courage, patriotism, and good governance. His life continues to inspire leaders, historians, and citizens alike. On this day, people remember his unwavering commitment to his people and his relentless pursuit of justice, making him a timeless symbol of strength and integrity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).