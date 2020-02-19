Shivaji Jayanti 2020 Images And Marathi Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Quotes And SMS to Celebrate The Maratha Emperor's Birth Anniversary

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Marathi Wish Image 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor Shivaji Maharaj. February 19, 2020, marks the 390the birth anniversary of the warrior. He is one of the greatest personalities in Indian history and continues to be highly regarded for his contributions and sacrifice for freedom. And as we remember him, we have compiled a list of Shivaji Jayanti wishes and messages in Marathi to send your friends and family. It also includes Shivaji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, quotes, SMS and messages.

Shivaji Maharaj brought Maratha rule back into Maharastra after it fell into the hands of Mughals. Stories of his techniques and tactics of attacking the opponent and capturing forts are even today told in lengths. On Shivaji Jayanti, various events and programs are held where stories about Shivaji's childhood are told. Meanwhile, here are some Shiv Jayanti wishes in Marathi and English which you can share with your friends and family.

Shivaji Jayanti WhatsApp Message: Shivaji Jayanti Reminds Us of the Courageous Acts of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to You.

Shivaji Jayanti WhatsApp Message in Marathi: Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan Swarajya Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “Marathi” Raktatach Hoti.. “Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji.

Shivaji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is widely used, people also use the medium to send festive greetings and wishes. You can download Shivaji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your closed ones. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort. He is regarded as the greatest Maratha ruler and is known for establishing a competent and civil rule with well-structured administrative organisations. Hence, Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated with great fanfare in the country.