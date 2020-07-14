The Sikh community across the world is celebrating the 364th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Har Krishan Sahib today, July 14. Sri Guru Har Krishan Sahib, the eighth Sikh guru, was born on Sawan Vadi 10, Bikrami Samvat 1713 to the seventh guru Sri Guru Har Rai Ji and Mata Krishan Ji in Kiratpur Sahib. On the auspicious occasion, members of the Sikh community wish each other with greetings and WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images and SMS. LatestLY brings you a collection of Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2020 Wishes in Punjabi.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the eighth guru was born on July 17, 1956. The eighth guru is also known as Bal Guru as he succeeded Sri Guru Har Rai at the age of five years on October 20, 1661. Aurangzeb wanted Guru Har Rai's elder son Ram Rai to be the next Sikh Guru as he changed a verse in the Adi Granth to appease the Mughal emperor. Sri Guru Har Krishan Ji 364th Parkash Purab: History And Significance of Parkash Utsav of Eighth Sikh Guru.

Here Are Wishes in Punjab to Celebrate the Eighth Sikh Guru's Birth Anniversary:

“Sri Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji De Parkash Diwas Diyaan Lakhh Lakhh Vadhaiyaan!”

“Tuhanu Te Tuhade Poore Parivaar Nu Sri Guru Harkrishan Ji De Parkash Purab Diyaan Vadaayiaan Hon”

"Sri Harkrishan Dheyaayiye Dithe Sab Dukh Jaaye. Gurpurab Diyaan Bahot Bahot Vadaiyaan"

“Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Harkrishan Ji De Parkash Purab Diyaan Sab Sangat Nu Koti Koti Vadaayi Hove”

“Athvin Patshahi Sri Guru Harkrishan Ji de Janam Dihade Diyaan Sab nu Mubarakaan.”

After Guru Har Krishan became the eighth guru of Sikhs, Aurangzeb summoned him, with an apparent plan to replace him with his elder brother Ram Rai as the Sikh Guru. However, Guru Har Krishan was contracted smallpox, and he died in 1664. Before his death, the eighth guru said, "Baba Bakale", which created confusion as many self-appointed successors sprung up on Punjab's small-town Baba Bakala. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Jayanti 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes And Greetings to Send on 400th Parkash Utsav.

After few months, Sikh Sangat headed by some prominent Sikhs from Delhi, arrived at village Bakala and acknowledged Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as the Ninth Guru in August 1664. Authentic literature with more details about Guru Har Krishan's life and times are scarce and not well recorded

