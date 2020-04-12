Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Jayanti 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes And Greetings to Send on 400th Parkash Utsav

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth of ten Sikh Gurus was born on April 1, 1621, as per the Sikh calendar. The Sikh community has planned a year-long celebration which kicks off on April 12, 2020, for his 400th birth anniversary which will be observed on April 18, 2021. A year-long celebrating making the Guru's birthday is always held. And in the meanwhile, members of the Sikh community have already started wishing each other on the occasion with greetings and WhatsApp messages. The birth anniversary of the guru is known as Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti or Parkash Purab or Parkash Utsav. And as the Sikh community celebrate the occasion, we bring to you Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji HD images and wishes to send greetings on an auspicious day. Our list also includes Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Messages, SMS and quotes to send on the day. The special occasion is called Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti or Parkash Purab or Parkash Utsav. Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2020 HD Images & Parkash Purab Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings to Wish on 400th Parkash Utsav Celebrations.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is known for the protection he provided to the Sikhs and the Hindus against a 17th-century law that forced them to convert to Islam. He is known for against the wrong, even to the extent of sacrificing his life. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s contributions to Sikhism is highly regarded. Here are wishes, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji wallpaper and images to share on the day.

Wishing You All on the Occasion of Gurupurb of Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji

Tilak Janju Rakha Prabh Taka – Dhan Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji

True Realisation of the Actual Nature of This Material World, Its Perishable, Transitory and Illusory Aspects Best Dawns on a Person in Suffering. Guru Tegh Bahadur

Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji De Prakash Purab Di Lakh – Lakh Wadhayian

The religious scripture of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib contains 116 poetic hymns that were composed by Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. He was the founder of Anandpur Sahib and Patiala. And he also achieved martyrdom for defending the freedom of conscience and human rights. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti!