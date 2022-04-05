Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on April 5. This annual commemoration falls on the fifth day in the bright phase of the Hindu month of Chaitra. The celebration of Sri Lakshmi Panchami, as the name suggests, revolves around offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi - the Goddess of wealth, good luck and prosperity. People also observe the Shri Lakshmi Vrat or Shri Panchami Vrat on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022, people are sure to share Shri Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami wishes in Hindi, Shri Vrata 2022 messages, Happy Lakshmi Panchami greetings and Sri Lakshmi Panchami wallpapers with family and friends. Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 in India: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Panchami Tithi and Significance of Observing the Festival in the First Week of Hindu New Year.

Every year, the Shukla Paksha Panchami in the first month of the year - Chaitra - is celebrated as Sri Lakshmi Panchami. Not to be confused with Vasantha Panchami, Sri Lakshmi Panchami celebrations revolve around appeasing Goddess Lakshmi and offering her prayers and delicious delicacies. On this day, people often observe the stringent Sri Lakshmi Panchami Vrata, to seek continued prosperity and happiness in their family. Visiting Goddess Lakshmi’s temples, showering her with flowers, and bathing Goddess Lakshmi's idols with milk and other items are all a part of this celebration.

Sri Lakshmi Panchami is celebrated at the beginning of the Hindu New Year. It is considered to be a community celebration. And people, therefore, share Sri Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami wishes, Sri Vrata 2022 messages, Happy Shri Panchami WhatsApp messages and Sri Lakshmi Panchami Facebook status pictures with their family and friends online, on this auspicious day.

Happy Lakshmi Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Sri Lakshmi Panchami, May Goddess Lakshmi Bless You With Happiness, Prosperity and Success.

Happy Lakshmi Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Day of Sri Lakshmi Panchami Bring to You Good Benefits & Prosperity.

Happy Lakshmi Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Sri Lakshmi Panchami Brings Lots of Happiness in Life and Fulfil All Your Dreams.

Happy Lakshmi Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Day Take Your Business and Life to New Heights. Wishing You All Shubh Sri Lakshmi Panchami.

Happy Lakshmi Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, We Wish You Success in Every Walk of Life. Wishing You a Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami!

Sri Lakshmi Panchami is also said to be a Kalpadi Tithi. The celebration of Shri Panchami, at the beginning of the year, is said to be extremely auspicious as people seek Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for the continued prosperity of their families. We hope that this Sri Lakshmi Panchami fills your life with all happiness, good luck, wealth and prosperity. Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 07:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).