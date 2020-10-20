It's the Durga Puja season and people are quite excited about it. It is also celebrated as Navratri, a nine-day long festival in different Indian states. While celebrations have been curtailed due to the ongoing pandemic, people will be celebrating the occasion at home with their near ones. And for those who you cannot meet, you can send them Subho Durga Puja wishes and messages to greet them on the occasion. You can also send them Subho Durga Puja WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the festivity. It also includes Subho Durga Puja HD images and wallpaper for free download online. Durga Puja will begin in India on October 22 and end on October 26. As the day of celebration approaches, here are greetings and wishes to celebrate the occasion. Happy Durga Puja 2020 Greetings and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Maa Durga GIFs, Facebook Photos, Durgotsav Messages and SMS to Send Wishes During Pujo Time.

Pujo is a celebration of six days wherein Goddess Durga is worshipped. Varying ritualistic practices are held throughout the festive period celebrating the occasion. People go Durga Puja pandal hopping and seek blessings of the goddess. While this time around it is not advisable to step out, you can send your loved ones Durga Pujo messages, Happy Durga Puja HD Images, Maa Durga GIFs and Durga Puja HD Images greeting them on the festive occasion. Durga Puja Images & Pujo HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Durga Puja 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Empower You With Her 9 Blessings of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Gyaan, Bhakti & Shakti! Happy Durga Puja!

Facebook Greetings Read: Subho Durga Puja

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Durga Puja

Facebook Greetings Read: May Goddess Durga Destroy All Evil From Your Life and Blesses You With a Happy and Prosperous Future. Happy Durga Puja!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Durga Puja!

How to Download Subho Durga Puja WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings often. You can wish your loved ones this festive season by download Subho Durga Puja WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and forwarding it to them. We wish you all a Subho Durga Puja!

