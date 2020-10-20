The festival of Navratri 2020 is ongoing. The nine-day celebrations began on October 17 and will go on till October 25. The festival of Navaratri is celebrated across different states in different ways. North Indian states mark the grand celebrations of Durga Puja. Also known as Durgotsav, it is celebrated widely in northern states of West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand and Bihar. Durga Puja or Durga Pujo will be marked from October 22 and go on till October 26. The first day of Maha Panchami will be celebrated tomorrow. Sending out wishes and greetings for every festival is almost a norm and so to make it easier for you, we have compiled a few Durga Puja 2020 wishes. Scroll on to find Happy Durga Puja wishes, images, messages, greetings, photos and quotes along with Maa Durga pictures, all for free download. Durga Puja Images & Pujo HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Durga Puja 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Every festive occasion in India sees a grand celebration, gathering of people, celebrating the vibe of the festivities. But this time because of the pandemic, people will be staying indoors to have virtual celebrations. One of the ways is to send out heartfelt greetings and wishes of the day. So for Durga Puja 2020, we have gathered Durga Pujo messages, Maa Durga images, GIFs, Facebook pictures with greetings of Happy Durga Puja. We also bring you a nice collection of special Durga Puja WhatsApp stickers which you can send everyone and mark this auspicious beginning.

Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Bless You With Lots of Prosperity, Happiness, Wealth and Good Fortune. I Wish Your Durga Puja Be Full of Joy. Happy Durga Puja!

Message Reads: May Maa Durga Empower You With Her 9 Blessings of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Gyaan, Bhakti & Shakti! Happy Durga Puja!

Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Destroy All Evil From Your Life and Blesses You With a Happy and Prosperous Future. Happy Durga Puja!

Message Reads: Good Wishes for a Joyous Durga Puja, With Plenty of Peace and Prosperity for Everyone. Happy Durga Puja!

Everyone loves cute and animated WhatsApp Stickers. And one can send their festive greetings with WhatsApp stickers too. Download colourful and bright Stickers to wish your friends, colleagues and family on the messaging platform. Head to the Play Store app and search for Durga Puja stickers or simply click here for some options. LatestLY wishes everyone a very Happy Durga Puja 2020. Have safe celebrations and send across your greetings virtually with the help of our messages, images and wishes.

