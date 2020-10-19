Durga Puja or Durga Pujo is a popular Hindu festival celebrated with much enthusiasm in the Indian states of West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand and Bihar. It takes place around the same time as Navratri, which is commemorated in the northern, central and western states. While Navratri is a nine-day festival, Durga Puja is a ten-day festival beginning with Bilva Nimantran and ending with Durga Visarjan. The most significant days are Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami. Durga Puja festival is also called Durga Mahotsav or Durgotsav. Pujo fever grips one and all and wishes and greetings play an important role in bringing people closer than before. LatestLY brings you a set of latest Durga Puja images, Happy Durga Puja 2020 images, Durga Puja HD wallpapers, Durga Puja wishes in Bengali, Durga Puja messages in English, WhatsApp Stickers, Maa Durga photos and more for free download.

Durga Puja, or the annual celebration of Hindu goddess Durga, is one of India's grandest festivals. Very few celebrations match the pomp and show of the festival. It is believed Maa Durga along with her children Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, Devi Saraswati and Devi Lakshmi descend on earth to visit her parent's house. People rejoice the arrival of the feminine divine power, Maa Shakti. They indulge in heartfelt prayers, enjoy each and every moment of the festival to honour her presence among the mortals. And finally bid her teary farewell on the last day of Durgotsav.

This year Durga Puja 2020 will take place from October 22 and continue until October 26. Both Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami will take place on October 24 while Vijaya Dashami will fall on October 25. Ahead of these important days, search engine platform are flooded with keywords Durga Puja photos, Durga Puja images, Durga Puja images HD, Durga Puja images download, Durga Puja image Kolkata, Durga Puja images HD download, Durga Puja image PNG, Durga Puja image photo, Durga Puja image 2020, Durga Puja wallpaper, Durga Puja wallpaper download, Durga Puja wallpaper HD, Durga Puja wallpaper 4K, Durga Puja wallpaper HD download, Durga Puja wallpaper full size HD, Durga Puja wallpaper for desktop, Durga Puja wallpaper desktop HD, Durga Puja wishes in Hindi, Durga Puja wishes in Bengali, Durga Puja wishes in English, Durga Puja wishes name, Durga Puja wishes images, Durga Puja wishes quotes, and more.

Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Dear Ones on This Special Occasion. Wishing You a Happy Durga Puja.

Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing That Goddess Durga Empowers You and Your Family With Name, Fame, Success, and Joy. Happy Durga Puja!

Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Maa Durga Be With You Today and Forever. Happy Durga Puja.

Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Give You the Strength to Fight for the Good and Overcome the Evil. Sending My Special Wishes for a Joyous Celebration on Durga Puja.

Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Bless You With All Her Blessings and Keep You Happy Through-Out the Year! Wishing You a Happy Durga Puja.

How to Download Durga Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Durga Puja WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. There is nothing like celebrating Durga Puja or Pujo with your loved ones. While this time around, things will be different amid COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no gathering of huge crowd or pandal hopping, you may have to miss out on going to your favourite stalls to gorge on lip-smacking delicacies but let it not dent your Pujo fever. Take it as a challenge to enjoy amid the challenging times. Pray to Maa Durga to put an end to all difficulties and bless with a glorious new year ahead. We wish all our readers a very Happy Durga Puja 2020! Happy Pujo!!

