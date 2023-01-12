Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated in India annually on January 12. Notably, Vivekananda’s birthday is also observed as National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Diwas in the country. It was in the year 1984 when the Government of India declared January 12 as National Youth Day. In 2023, India will celebrate the 160th Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. His life and work have inspired millions of people for several years. As we mark Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of thought-provoking quotes by Swami Vivekananda to enrich our minds. You can download these quotes and share them as WhatsApp messages, Swami Vivekananda images, and Swami Vivekananda wallpapers and send them to your loved ones. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Celebrations To Mark Indian Hindu Monk’s 160th Birth Anniversary.

Born on January 12, 1863, as Narendranath Datta, Vivekananda was a great philosopher, author, religious teacher, and the chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna. He was a prolific thinker, a great orator, and a passionate patriot and his teachings inspired a lot of young Indians and brought a spiritual awakening in the 19th century. Vivekananda was a key figure in introducing Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world and is remembered for introducing Indian teachings to Western nations. His prominence was felt at a convention in Chicago in the year 1893, where he was a participant and speaker. Share these Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 inspiring quotes, sayings and messages by the great philosopher on the occasion of his birth anniversary. National Youth Day 2023 Date in India: Know The History and Significance of the Annual Celebration on Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Inspiring Quotes and Sayings

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have To Grow From the Inside Out. None Can Teach You; None Can Make You Spiritual. There Is No Other Teacher but Your Own Soul. – Swami Vivekananda

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Whole Secret of Existence Is To Have No Fear. Never Fear What Will Become of You; Depend on No One. Only the Moment You Reject All Help Are You Freed. – Swami Vivekananda

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are What Our Thoughts Have Made Us, So Take Care of What You Think. Words Are Secondary. Thoughts Live; They Travel Far. – Swami Vivekananda

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Cannot Believe in God Until You Believe in Yourself. – Swami Vivekananda

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Differences in This World Are of Degree and Not of Kind; Because Oneness Is the Secret of Everything. – Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated across educational institutions in India. Events such as speeches and competitions are held where students can share and exchange ideas and celebrate the life and works of Swami Vivekananda.

