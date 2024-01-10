Every year, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated on January 12 across India with great enthusiasm. Born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, Vivekananda was a key figure in the introduction of Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. Swami Vivekananda was a prominent disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and played a crucial role in the revival of Hinduism in India.

This year, India will mark the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a remarkable figure in India's spiritual and philosophical realm. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts that you should know about the great philosopher of India.

Vivekananda was a music lover from a very young age. He was a qualified classical musician, who got trained in Dhrupad under two music maestros of India, Beni Gupta and Ahmad Khan. Vivekananda could play various musical instruments, including sitar and dholak. Vivekananda became a devoted follower of the mystic Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and was greatly influenced by his teachings. After Ramakrishna's death, Vivekananda took up the responsibility of spreading his guru's message. Vivekananda was a key figure in the introduction of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world and the Father of modern Indian nationalism who is credited with raising interfaith awareness and bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion. Swami Vivekananda’s iconic speech at the World Religion Conference in Chicago on September 11, 1893, is a renowned one. His opening words, ‘Sisters and brothers of America,’ garnered him a standing ovation, and he spoke eloquently about religious tolerance, universal acceptance, and the essence of Hinduism. Swami Vivekananda predicted his death. He always said that he would not live beyond the age of 40 and he breathed his last at the age of 39 years. Vivekananda emphasized education as a tool for individual and societal transformation. He believed in imparting practical knowledge that would enable people to improve their lives. Swamiji travelled extensively across India and the West, spreading the message of spirituality. His lectures and writings had a profound impact on people from different walks of life.

Vivekananda's birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day in India to honour his contributions and teachings. His teachings on spirituality, universal tolerance, and the potential divinity of every soul continue to inspire millions around the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2024 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).