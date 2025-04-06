​Swaminarayan Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 6, 2025, coinciding with Chaitra Sud Nom (Chaitra Shukla Paksha Navami Tithi). This auspicious day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Swaminarayan, a revered spiritual leader known for his teachings on peace, devotion, and dharma. Devotees observe this occasion with various rituals, including fasting, devotional singing, and scriptural discourses, to honour and seek blessings from Lord Swaminarayan.​ He is also known by the name "Ghanshyam" and is often associated with Bhagwan Swaminarayan, who was born as Ghanshyam Pande on April 3, 1781, and later became the founder of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya. Happy Swaminarayan Jayanti Greetings and Wishes in Hindi: Send HD Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, and Messages to Loved Ones To Celebrate the Occasion.

Swaminarayan Jayanti 2025 Date and Significance

In 2025, Swaminarayan Jayanti will fall on Sunday, April 6, coinciding with the festival of Rama Navami. Lord Swaminarayan was born on the Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) of the Chaitra month, making his birthday a sacred day for his followers. This auspicious day is celebrated in harmony with Rama Navami, and devotees honour both Lord Rama and Lord Swaminarayan simultaneously, as their birth anniversaries fall on the same date.

Significance of Swaminarayan Jayanti

Swaminarayan Jayanti is more than just a birthday celebration. It is a time for devotees to reflect on the profound spiritual teachings of Lord Swaminarayan, who emphasised the importance of devotion to God, respect for all beings, and moral integrity. He taught that true spirituality is found in living a life of righteousness, compassion, and devotion to Lord Swaminarayan.

Devotees believe that remembering Lord Swaminarayan's teachings can deepen their understanding of self-discipline, devotion, and moral responsibility. The day is a reminder of his presence and the spiritual path he laid out for his followers.

How Devotees Celebrate Swaminarayan Jayanti

On this auspicious day, devotees gather in temples and homes to celebrate enthusiastically. They engage in bhajans (devotional songs), often singing continuously for 24 hours to honour the Lord. Prayers and pujas (rituals) are performed to seek Lord Swaminarayan's blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual progress.

Devotees also recite and discuss the spiritual scriptures associated with Lord Swaminarayan, such as the Swaminarayan Akshar Purushottam Upanishad and Shikshapatri. These texts guide followers in leading a life rooted in principles and ethical conduct.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

