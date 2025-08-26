Swarna Gowri Vratham, also called Swarna Gowri Vratha or Gowri Habba, is a Hindu occasion that is observed mainly in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Tamil Nadu. The auspicious day is dedicated to Goddess Gowri, the consort of Lord Shiva, who symbolises strength, courage, prosperity, and marital bliss. The vrat is performed on the Tritiya tithi of the Bhadrapada month, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. Swarna Gowri Vratham falls on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. As we celebrate Swarna Gowri Vratham 2025, we bring you Swarna Gowri Vratham wishes, Swarna Gowri Vratham 2025 greetings, Swarna Gowri Vratham HD wallpapers, and Swarna Gowri Vratham 2025 Facebook status which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Swarna Gowri Vratham wishes and messages and send to your loved ones as Happy Swarna Gowri Vratham 2025 wishes and greetings. Swarna Gowri Vratha 2025 Date: When is Swarna Gowri Vratham? Know Timings and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Goddess Parvati.

On the auspicious day of Swarna Gowri Vratham, Goddess Gowri, a very fair-complexioned incarnation of Goddess Parvati, is worshipped. Women observe Swarna Gowri Vratha to seek the blessings of Goddess Gowri for a blissful married life. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Gowri comes at her parents’ house as any other married woman. The next day, Lord Ganesha, her son, comes as if to take her back to Mount Kailasha. Swarna Gowri Vratham 2025 Wishes: Share Swarna Gowri Vratha Messages, WhatsApp Greetings, Goddess Parvati Images To Celebrate the Sacred Festival.

The same festival is known as Hartalika Teej in Maharashtra and the other North Indian states. Women, especially married women, observe the vrat for a happy and prosperous married life, the well-being of their husbands, and harmony in the family. Unmarried girls also perform it seeking good husbands.

