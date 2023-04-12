Puthandu is the first day of the year in the Tamil calendar. Puthandu 2023 will be observed on Friday, April 14. Puthandu is also known as Puthuvarudam or the Tamil New Year. It is set with the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar as the first day of the Chittirai month of the Tamil calendar. This day is celebrated with different names in different regions, like Vishu in Kerala and Vaisakhi in central or northern India. As you observe Puthandu 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Puthandu 2023 rangoli designs you can try for the festival. Puthandu 2023 Recipe Videos: From Vazhakkai Varuval to Kalkandu Sadam, 5 Food Items To Celebrate Tamil New Year.

Puthandu is observed as a family time for the people in Tamil Nadu. They clean their house, prepare a tray with fruits, flowers and auspicious items, light up the family puja altar and visit the local temples. On this day, they wear new clothes, and children pay respect to their elders to seek their blessings and sit down together for a vegetarian feast. It is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by Tamil Hindus in India and Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Reunion, Mauritius and other countries with Tamil diaspora. Here is a collection of rangoli designs you can try to decorate your house for Puthandu 2023.

Puthandu 2023 Rangoli Designs

Puthandu 2023 Muggulu Designs

Tamil New Year 2023 Rangoli Designs

Puthandu 2023 Muggulu Designs

In southern parts of Tamil Nadu, Puthandu is also known as Chittirai Vishu. The people in Tamil Nadu decorate the entrance of their houses elaborately with coloured rice powder, which is also known as Kolam. Wishing everyone Happy Puthandu 2023!

