The birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of the finest intellectuals in the history of India, is observed as Teachers' Day annually. The day falls on September 5. On this date in the year 1888, Radhakrishnan was born in Chittoor district of the erstwhile Madras Presidency. The area now falls under the present-day Andhra Pradesh. With Teachers' Day 2020 around the corner, let's find out why Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as the day to honour tutors, professors and academicians.

Radhakrishnan, after starting his career as a teacher, went on to become a scholar, philosopher, statesman and academic. His scholarly work gained praise across the intellectual circles of the then British India, as well as the Indian after Independence. He was elected as the first Vice President, and subsequently became the second President of the country.

In 1962, when he was appointed as the President of India, a group of followers and friends approached him to seek permission to celebrate his birthday with much fanfare. Here's how Radhakrishna responded: "Instead of celebrating my birthday separately, it would be my proud privilege, if 5th September is observed as Teachers’ Day."

Since then, September 5 is observed as the date in India to honour the teachers. Radhakrishnan died in 1967, leaving an unfillable void in Indian public life. But his legacy continues to remain alive with the Indian intelligentsia recalling his contributions each year on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

