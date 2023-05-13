Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi is an auspicious occasion celebrated with great fanfare in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The day is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Rama, who is known for his devotion and dedication. This year, Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14. According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the tenth day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Chaitra, which corresponds to the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. However, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is observed for 41 days, which begins on Chaitra Purnima until the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in Vaisakha month. As we celebrate Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2023 wishes, Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi images and HD wallpapers, Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanti greetings which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. Famous Temples of Bajrang Bali in India And Across The Globe!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aanjaneylu Swami Mepyna, Me Kutumbam Pyna Tana Asirvadalanu Vunachalani Korukuntu Andariki Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu. Jai Bajrang Bali.

Facebook Greetings Read: Me Jevithanni Sakala Subhalatho Nimpi, Meku Kondata Dairyanni Evvalani Korukuntu Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Devudu Ninnu Sakala Samapadalatho Kapadathadu, Alaage Kondantha Dairyanni Estadu, Nimdu Nurellu AA Devuni Challani Devenalu Mepy Vundalani Korukuntu Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu. Jai Bajrang Bali.

Facebook Greetings Read: Me Inta Aanamdam, Santhi, Sreyassuni Hanumanthudu Evvalani Korukuntu Me Andariki Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: E Subha Samayamuna AA Devuni Nama Smaranalo Gadupudamu, Jevithamlo Vijayala Saadiddam, Andariki Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu. Jai Bajrang Bali.

Facebook Greetings Read: Sakala Papalanu Harinchi, Me Kastalanu Techi Me Inta Suka Santosalanu AA Devudu Meku Andinchalani Korukuntu Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu.

Hanuman, the hero of Ramayana, is one of the most beloved and important deities in Hinduism. He is believed to be the epitome of devotion, strength, and perseverance. Devotees begin 41 days of Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima and conclude it on the day of Hanuman Jayanthi. In 2023, the Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi Dasami Tithi begins at 04:42 AM on May 14, 2023, and will end at 02:46 AM on May 15, 2023. Hanuman is also known by several other names like Maruti, Pavanaputra, and Bajrangbali and is said to be one of the Chiranjivi(s) (immortal living beings) who remains alive forever on the Earth.

