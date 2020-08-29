Telugu Language Day 2020 is on August 29. It is a significant day, especially for those living in Andhra Pradesh. The date was chosen to honour the birth anniversary of renowned Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. Every year, on this day, he is honoured, and the state celebrates Telugu Language Day, arranging various events. However, this year, the celebration of Telugu Language Day will be a low-key affair. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are urged to stay indoors and observe major events such as Telugu Language Day at their home. You can make the day better, by sharing Telugu Language Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers. These photos are free to download online. Send Telugu Language Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers through WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and messages honouring the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy.

Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy was born on August 29, 1863, and was one of the popular linguists during the British rule. His popular linguists advocated the use of the language and stood firmly against the use of the scholar language. It was with the help of Ramamurthy, that spoken language of Telugu came to be standardised and was accepted by scholars. Telugu Language Day 2020 is a day to honour Ramamurthy’s contributions and also the beautiful language. Check out the latest collection of Telugu Language Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers to share them with WhatsApp stickers and Facebook messages online. Telugu Language Day 2020: Know About Date, History And Significance of The Day Observed to Highlight The Importance of The South Indian Language.

Telugu Language Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Telugu Language Day

Telugu Language Day 2020 HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Telugu Language Day

Telugu Language Day Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Telugu Language Day

Telugu Language Day Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Telugu Language Day

How to Download Telugu Language Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other festivals and events, WhatsApp has also unveiled many stickers to celebrate Telugu Language Day 2020. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Telugu Language Day 2020 wishes and images will be useful to you as you celebrate the day on August 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).