Mumbai, November 21: Black Friday is the term used for the Friday following Thanksgiving in the United States. It is the busiest time of the year when people shop for various items for themselves. During the Black Friday sale, the retail stores provide items at the highest discounts and deals on various products, including clothing, electronic items, kitchenware, and household items.

Black Friday marks the beginning of the "Christmas shopping" in the United States. Many stores offer different items at discounted rates or deals and often open early. According to Wikipedia, Sometimes, these stores open as early as midnight or on Thanksgiving. Other stores prefer to continue their sale on Monday after Thanksgiving, calling it "Cyber Monday" and if they continue it for a week, they call it "Cyber Week". Here are some of the FAQs you should know about if you want to know more about Black Friday and its history. Black Friday 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day That Marks the Start of the Shopping Season in the United States

What Time Does Black Friday Start?

According to a CNET report, the Black Friday sale starts as early as 5 a.m., but some stores may open around 6 a.m. in most states. The popular stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and Kohls usually start around 5 a.m. The other stores like Macy's, Bath and Body Works, and others start at 6 a.m. Apple stores begin at 8 a.m., and giant stores like Costco usually start at 10 a.m. These stores also provide items online along with the e-commerce giant like Amazon.

When Did Black Friday Become a Thing?

According to a History.com post, the first recorded use of the "Black Friday" term was not related to the Friday following Thanksgiving but to the gold market crisis on September 24, 1869. Two financiers, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, worked to buy as much national gold as possible, expecting the price to soar and possibly sell them at higher prices.

Is Black Friday a Bank Holiday?

Black Friday is not a federal holiday so most banks will remain open with reduced hours. Some of the banks may close early.

Who Has the Best Black Friday Deals?

During the Black Friday sale, many popular brands offer electronic items and devices at the maximum deals. Usually, the attraction point during the Black Friday sale is Microsoft Xbox Series, Sony's PlayStation, and gaming laptops. During this massive sale day, customers can also get gaming accessories at the lowest price of the year possible.

Why Is It Called Black Friday?

Black Friday, during the 1960s, became a word when the Philadelphia police used it to describe the chaos that followed after the day of Thanksgiving. According to articles, the chaos resulted from large numbers of suburban tourists coming into the city and starting their holiday shopping. As per the articles, it created challenges for police to deal with traffic jams, shoplifting, accidents, and other issues. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023: Amazon Offers Smartphones and Tablets at Lowest Prices, Check Out Exciting Offers and Deals.

How Did Black Friday Get Its Name?

Black Friday got its name following the massive holiday shopping chaos in the 1960s in Philadelphia. It was the time when the police had to deal with shoplifting, traffic jams, accidents and chaotic issues. According to the Britannica article, the shopkeepers facing such matters had to keep smiling that day. And later, they started calling it "Black Friday".

If you miss buying items on Black Friday, you can still enjoy shopping during Cyber Monday on November 27, 2023 and Cyber Week in the United States.

