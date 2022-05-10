Thrissur Pooram falls in the Medam month of the Malayalam calendar, which falls in April or May. Thrissur Pooram 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, May 10. Thrissur Pooram is a Hindu festival celebrated in Kerala every year. The celebrations are held on a large scale in the heart of Thrissur at the Sri Vadakkunathan Temple. The day witnesses stunning musical performances and traditional acts. As you celebrate Thrissur Pooram 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers, and greetings and SMS. Thrissur Pooram 2022 Date: Know Traditions, Significance and Celebrations Related to Kerala’s Largest Temple Festival.

Thrissur Pooram is the largest of all Poorams and is known as the mother of all Poorams. The day witnesses magnificent processions from Krishna Temple and Devi Temple. The other attractions of the day are Madathil Varavu, Kudamattom, Ilanjithara Melam, Panchavadyam and many more. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The fantastic fireworks by the two temple groups, Krishna Temple and Devi Temple, create a beauty in the Thrissur sky that looks like a rich tapestry. The peaceful music of Panchavadyam, a combination of five percussions and wind instruments, is soothing to the ears. Here are beautiful messages for the day that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp photos, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Thrissur Pooram 2022!

