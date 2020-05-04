Tipu Sultan Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the 'Tiger of Mysore'

Tipu Sultan Portrait | File Image | (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Fateh Ali Sahab Tipu known famously as Tipu Sultan was a well known freedom fighter of India. Tipu Sultan ruled over the Kingdom of Mysore and due to his dare devilry he earned the title of 'Tiger of Mysore'. An able reformist and fearless fighter, Tipu Sultan reign over Mysore saw the land become one of the developed kingdoms in the world. Mysore boasted of a very high living standards and his army deployed modern warfare. He was a staunch nationalist and despised the presence of East India company on his motherland. He took on the Britishers in various battles and died attaining martyrdom in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war on 4th May 1799. Tipu Sultan: 5 Facts on Mysore Ruler Known for Inventing World's First War Rockets.

On Tipu Sultan’s death anniversary, we take a look at some of the interesting facts surrounding his life.

Tipu Sultan introduced banking system where he encouraged people to deposit money in return of annual interest on the sum.

The ruler of Mysore firmly believed in the monopoly of state over critical industries like sugar, iron, salt and gold. This gave rise to public sector enterprises in India.

Tipu Sultan took keen interest in science and technology to improve his army and this led to the commissioning of rockets in his arsenal. He is known as the father of modern rockets which were iron tubes filled with gunpowder.

Tipu Sultan knew the importance of a strong navy and set up dockyards in Jamalabad and Majidabad.

He wanted to enter an alliance with French and Ottoman empires in order to oust the Britishers. He was the first ruler who understood the dangers posed by the Anglo forces in India.

Tipu Sultan gave lands to Hindus to build temples and his chief minister Purnaiya was also a Hindu. He is considered to be religiously tolerant.

He introduced copper coins including the copper double coins which weighed 23 gms.

He had a large scale library of books and post his death, a majority of those books were taken back to England by the East India company.

Tipu Sultan laid great emphasis on his dreams and wrote a book, the Khawab Nama that recorded his dreams. Prior to a battle, he looked for signs about the outcome of those battles in his dreams.

Tipu Sultan was fat, bald and always cleans shaven. He had a great dislike for jewellery and the only one he wore – a gold buckle became a cause of his death.

The history of Tipu Sutlan is one of valour, commitment to the cause of his nation and a proven reformist. His stories will continue to inspire the coming generations on how to selflessly love our motherland.