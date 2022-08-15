Independence Day is celebrated with high spirits in India. People take part in the lively celebrations in their offices, schools, societies etc. There are various competitions and events held in different organisations to celebrate Independence Day. Beautiful decorations in the colours of the Indian National Flag are done to signify the celebrations for the day. Balloons, LED lights, rangoli etc are an essential part of the Independence Day decorations. As you celebrate Independence Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few easy Rangoli designs that you can try to make to beautify your last-minute decorations for the day. Simple and Beautiful Rangoli Patterns For Office and Home.

For Independence Day decorations it is a must to use the colours of the Indian National Flag. The main colours used for this rangoli are orange, white, green and blue. Without these colours, your Independence Day rangoli would never look complete. The given video will help you create six beautiful yet easy rangoli designs that you can try for your decorations. Though they look really difficult, but once you follow them step by step, it is very easy and quick. It also illustrates how you can make easy designs quickly using easily available items at home like a bottle cap, matchstick etc. Easy Rangoli Pattern Tutorials in Tricolour to Brighten Your 15th of August Celebrations.

Watch Video For Independence Day 2022 Rangoli Designs

From making the national flag to the Indian map and peacocks in the tricolour, different beautiful rangolis can be made on the occasion of Independence Day. They look really difficult, but once you follow the tutorials they can be made easily in a few minutes. This Independence Day, make the best quick rangoli designs and celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. Wishing everyone Happy Independence day 2022!

