Indian Independence Day is observed every year on August 15. This day is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. India achieved independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. Since then, this day is celebrated with a lot of excitement throughout the country. The streets, offices, malls, and schools are all decorated beautifully in the colours of the Indian National Flag. As you celebrate Independence Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated beautiful rangoli designs that you can try for adding to your decorations. Easy Rangoli Pattern Tutorials in Tricolour to Brighten Your 15th of August Celebrations

Peacock Rangoli Design

You can make this beautiful peacock rangoli design using the colours of the Indian flag. If followed step by step, the tutorial will help you make such a complicated design very easily in no time.

Rangoli Using Rolling Pin (Belan)

This is a very easy, unique, modern and attractive way of making rangoli on Independence Day. All you need are the orange, white, blue and green rangoli colours and a belan. You can further add to the texture of rangoli using a fork, candle, etc.

Rangoli Using Spoon

There are various ways of making rangoli on Independence Day. One of them is creating your design using a spoon available at home. You can also play with the designs by creating more such designs with a matchstick.

Independence Day Rangoli designs

The given tutorial will help you with six different rangoli designs for Independence Day. It beautifully shows how the national flag can be drawn with different designs by using more than just the colours of the flag. Making rangoli seems like a very difficult task, but following this video will make it look like there is nothing easier than making it.

There are different ways in which decorations take place on Independence Day. Most offices, schools and colleges make it a point to make beautiful rangoli as a part of the decoration. You can try making rangoli at your institute or your home with the above-mentioned easy yet beautiful designs.

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day 2022!

