Tripura was formed on January 21, 1972. Tripura statehood day is celebrated every year on January 21 to mark the formation of the state. Tripura is one of the seven sister states of India. Agartala is the capital of the northeastern state.

During the British Empire, Tripura was ruled by Manikya dynasty. The Tripuri Kingdom joined India after independence in 1949. The erstwhile princely state of Tripura was merged into Indian Union in October 1949 and became a fully-fledged state on January 21, 1972.

Tripura lies in a geographically disadvantageous location, as only one major highway (the National Highway 8) connects it with the rest of the country. Due to its geographical isolation, economic progress in the state is hindered. However, as per 2011 census, Tripur is one of the most literate states in the country with the literacy rate of 87.75 per cent.

The statehood day celebrations in Tripura involves a series of cultural events. However, this year celebrations will be muted due to Covid-19 pandemic.

