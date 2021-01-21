Some of the very beautiful states of North East India celebrate the Foundation Day on January 21. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day is observed today and if you are looking for Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2021 wishes, greetings, quotes, pics & HD images we have your back. The exquisite North East India comprises seven states aka "Seven Sisters". These places make up for amazing tourist destinations. The seven sisters aka Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura take pride in their ecological and cultural heritage. Meghalaya Foundation Day 2021: Date, Significance and History Behind the Observance.

India’s North-Eastern states boast of its greenery including rare and exotic flora and fauna. So on the formation day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya states, we have for your wishes, greetings, quotes, pics & HD images that you can share with your loved ones or on social media to show how proud you are of these states of India. The history has it that on 21 January, 1972, the states of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971.

At the time of independence, the regional composition of the North East consisted of the Assam plains of the old Assam Province, the hill districts and the North Easter Frontier Tracts (NEFT) of the North-Eastern borderland. Also, the princely states of Manipur and Tripura were merged in 1949 in India. In 1949, Manipur and Tripura states were granted the status of Union Territories. Nagaland granted statehood on 1 December, 1963. According to the sixth schedule of the Indian constitution, within Assam, Meghalaya was made an autonomous state through the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act 1969.

Manipur State Formation Day Wishes

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Manipur’s Statehood Day, Warm Wishes to the People of the Wonderful State. May the State Keep Progressing in the Years Ahead. Happy Manipur State Formation Day.

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Manipur Is Known for Its Natural Beauty and Vibrant Culture. Hope the People of This ‘Jewelled Town’ Achieve Success and Newer Heights in Various Fields. Happy Manipur State Formation Day.

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Manipur, the Jewelled Land Is Incredibly Rich in History and Culture. Wishing the Wonderful People of This Beautiful State Happy Manipur Statehood Day!

Meghalaya State Formation Day Wishes

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Meghalaya ‘The Abode of Clouds’ Boasts of Picturesque View and Scenic Beauty. Wish You a Very Happy Meghalaya Statehood Day.

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On January 21, 1972, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura Became Full-Fledged States Under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. Happy Statehood Day!

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: People of Meghalaya Celebrates 49th Statehood Day! Happy Meghalaya State Formation Day

Tripura State Formation Day Wishes

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Prosperity, Happiness and Well Being to the People of Tripura. Happy Tripura State Formation Day.

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Famous for Its Fruit Gardens and Plantations, Archaeological Sites and Places, Tripura Is a Beautiful Part of India. Happy Tripura State Formation Day

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Best Wishes to Tripura for a Bright and Prosperous Future. Happy Tripura Statehood Day

Each of these states holds unique traits that make it one of the jewels of India. While Tripura, 10.491 km2 sized state is bordered by Bangladesh (East Bengal) to the north, south and west and states of Assam and Mizoram to the east, it consists of Hindu Bengali people. Whereas Manipur has its capital of Imphal and is also called by several names like Kangleipak or Sanaleibak. Meghalaya, in Sanskrit, means "the abode of clouds" and covers an area of about 22,430 square kilometres.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).