Tulsi is considered a sacred plant in Hindu culture because of the various legends and stories attached to its significance as a 'holy basil' plant. Tulsi Vivah is the auspicious worshipping of Tulsi, known as Maa Tulsi, by conducting her ceremonial marriage with Lord Vishnu in the form of God Shaligrama or Krishna. It is conducted on the Hindu lunisolar calendar's eleventh or twelfth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year, Tulsi Vivah will be performed on November 5, Saturday. Ahead of the traditional ritual and its annual observance, know why Tulsi is considered important in Hinduism. Know about the sacred nature and benefits exhibited by the sacred plant. Below, get complete details about the reason behind worshipping of Tulsi plant.

Why is Tulsi Considered Sacred in Hinduism?

Tulsi is known to be the most sacred plant in Hindu culture, which is considered to be the earthly manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi and the consort of Lord Vishnu. One story suggests that Tulsi, or Tulasi was an ardent lover of Lord Krishna and was cursed by Radha to be a plant. Another story depicts Tulsi as Vrinda, who is married to Jalandhara. It is believed that keeping the Tulsi plant in the centre of the courtyard keeps the environment positive and protects the house and the family members from all the evils. Tulsi is also believed to have medicinal properties that can cure any disease due to its antibacterial powers. In spiritual language, the roots of the basil symbolise a religious pilgrimage, its branches represent divinity, and its crown signifies the understanding of the scriptures. Tulsi Vivah 2022 Rangoli Designs: Artful Tulsi Puja Rangoli Patterns To Add Colours To The Holy Hindu Festival (Watch Videos)

Worship of Tulsi Plant

Hindus worship the Tulsi plant on Prabodhini Ekadashi, which falls in the Kartik month. The day marks the end of Chaturmas and the start of the annual wedding season in India. During Tulsi Vivah, married women and mothers keep a fast and decorate the Tulsi plant with rangoli and haldi. After that, Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu's marriage ceremony is conducted with complete devotion. It is known that the Goddess blesses the childless with a kid on this auspicious day. Some also believe in performing the marriage ritual of devoting Maa Tulsi to God Shaligrama (a form of Vishnu) through Kanyadaan. Thus, it is known to be the centre of religious household devotion. Tulsi is also referred to as the "women's deity" and "a symbol of wifehood and motherhood".

