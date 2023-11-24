Tulsi Vivah 2023 will be marked on November 24. This annual Hindu festival is marked in the month of Karthik, and the ceremonial wedding takes place between a tulsi plant or holy basil (the personification of Lakshmi) and a shaligrama or an amla branch (the personification of Vishnu). Also known as Tulasi Kalyanam, the exact date of Tulsi Vivah varies based on the area of celebration. However, Tulsi Viivah 2023 will be marked in most parts of India on the Dwadashi tithi. As we celebrate Tulsi Vivah 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate this day and the significance of Tulsi Vivah. Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Patterns To Decorate Your Home and Celebrate Tulsi Vivah.

When is Tulsi Vivah 2023?

Tulsi Vivah 2023 will be celebrated on November 24. This observance falls on the Dwadashi Tithi in the Hindu month of Karthika. The Dwadashi Tithi for Tulsi Vivah 2023 Begins at 21:01 on Nov 23, 2023, and will go on till 19:06 on Nov 24, 2023. The celebration falls after Diwali and is considered to be an extremely auspicious day.

Significance of Tulsi Kalyanam

On the day of Tulsi Kalyanam, the auspicious holy basil plant is performatively married to a branch of the Amla tree. It is believed that Tulsi Vivah signifies the end of the monsoon and the official beginning of the wedding season, according to the Hindu calendar. The ceremonial festival is performed anytime between Prabodhini Ekadashi (the eleventh or twelfth lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartika) and Kartika Purnima. Traditionally, many who burst crackers during Diwali also made use of the leftover firecrackers to make the occasion of Tulsi Vivah. Simple and Creative Ideas To Decorate the Tulsi Pot for Tulsi Vivah (Watch Videos).

Traditionally, Tulsi Vivah is conducted in the evening, which is then followed by fireworks. The wedding ceremony is conducted at homes and at temples where a fast is observed until the evening when the ceremony begins. The celebrations of Tulsi Vivah are particularly grand in Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Tulsi Vivah 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2023 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).