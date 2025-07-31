Tulsidas Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas, the popular 16th-century Hindu saint, poet, and philosopher. He is best known as the author of the Hanuman Chalisa and of the epic Ramcharitmanas, a retelling of the Sanskrit Ramayana, based on Rama's life, in the vernacular Awadhi language, a dialect of Hindi. Tulsidas Jayanti falls on Shravan Shukla Saptami in the month of Shravan, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Tulsidas Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, July 31. Tulsidas is considered one of the greatest poets in Indian literature and a devotee of Lord Rama. According to drikpanchang, Saptami Tithi begins at 02:11 AM on July 31 and will end at 04:28 AM on August 1. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Tulsidas Jayanti Date 2025 Date and Shubh Tithi

Tulsidas Jayanti Date 2025 falls on Thursday, July 31. The Saptami Tithi begins at 02:11 AM on July 31 and will end at 04:28 AM on August 1.

Tulsidas Jayanti History and Significance

Tulsidas Jayanti is an annual event that remembers Tulsidas- one of the greatest poets and saints in Indian history for his contributions. He is best known for composing the Ramcharitmanas, a devotional retelling of the Ramayana in the Awadhi language, which made the story of Lord Rama accessible to the common people. His writings reflect deep devotion, moral values, and spiritual insight, and continue to inspire millions across generations. He has been acclaimed as one of the greatest poets in Hindi, Indian, and world literature.

As per historical records, Tulsidas spent most of his life in the cities of Banaras and Ayodhya. The Tulsi Ghat on the Ganges in Varanasi is named after him. He founded the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi, believed to stand at the place where he had a sight of the deity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).