Ugadi, also known as Yugadi or Telugu New Year, Kannada New Year, is celebrated as the first day of the year by people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Ugadi is the new year according to the luni-solar calendar, and on this day new Samvatsara, which is a cycle of sixty years, starts. All sixty Samvatsara are identified by unique names. This day falls in late March or early April of the Gregorian calendar. Ugadi 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30. This auspicious day marks the beginning of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, specifically the Chaitra month. According to drikpanchang, Telugu Shaka Samvat 1947 will begin this year on the day of Ugadi on March 30. Ugadi 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Telugu New Year Greetings With Yugadi Images, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes To Celebrate the Festival.

The first day of each year is called 'Ugadi'. The word Ugadi can be split into two words where ‘Uga’ means ‘Course of Stars’ and ‘Adi’ means ‘Starting’. It is festively observed in these regions on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. Ugadi is celebrated as Gudi Padwa by the people of Maharashtra and Goa. Both Ugadi and Gudi Padwa are celebrated on the same day. The Hindu new year based on the solar calendar is known as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Vaisakhi in Punjab, Pana Sankranti in Orissa and Naba Barsha in West Bengal. Ugadi 2025 Food Recipe: How To Make Ugadi Pachadi? Know the Ingredients and Step-by-Step Guide To Prepare Traditional Dish for Telugu New Year (Watch Videos).

Ugadi 2025 Date

Ugadi 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30.

Ugadi 2025 Timings

The Pratipada Tithi begins at 18:57 on March 29, 2025

The Pratipada Tithi ends at 15:19 on March 30, 2025

Ugadi Rituals

The day of Ugadi begins with a ritual oil-bath followed by prayers.

The Kannada and Telugu communities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu celebrate the festival with great fanfare.

The day begins early with ritual showers, rubbing the body with perfumed oil, followed by prayers. Oil bath and eating Neem leaves are must rituals suggested by scriptures.

On this day, people seek blessings of the deities for a prosperous year ahead.

The day is observed by drawing colourful patterns on the floor called Muggulu or Rangoli and mango leaf decorations on doors called Torana.

On this day, buying and giving gifts such as new clothes, giving charity to the poor, oil massages followed by special baths is done

Ugadi Significance

Ugadi is considered an auspicious time for new beginnings. It is believed that on this day, Lord Brahma created the universe. People celebrate by cleaning their homes, decorating with mango leaves and rangoli, wearing new clothes, and preparing special festive foods. Ugadi has been an important and historic festival of the Hindus, with medieval texts and inscriptions recording major charitable donations to Hindu temples and community centers on this day.

