Ugadi Subhakankshalu 2023! We extend happy greetings of the day. Ugadi, also known as Samvatsarādi, is observed as the traditional new year as per the Hindu Calendar. It is derived from the Sanskrit word "Ug," or "Yug", which means "age", and "Adi", which means "beginning", which symbolises the beginning of a new age. Ugadi 2023 is celebrated on March 22, Wednesday, following the Hindu lunisolar calendar. As you celebrate this beautiful day, here's a collection of special Ugadi 2023 wishes in Telugu, Ugadi Subhakankshalu images, Ugadi Subhakankshalu 2023 HD wallpapers, and Happy Ugadi greetings in Telugu. You can download them all for free and share them with your family and friends.

New Year's Day is mainly celebrated in Southern India, including Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Telangana and Karnataka and Maharashtra. Ugadi in Maharashtra is celebrated as Gudi Padwa and as Yugadi in Karnataka. To enhance the spark of the celebration, here are Ugadi 2023 wishes in Telugu, Ugadi 2023 quotes, Ugadi images in Telugu text and Ugadi Subhakankshalu wallpapers, and Ugadi Subhakankshalu WhatsApp Messages, which you can share with your loved ones.

Ugadi Wishes in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Ugadi Greetings in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Ugadi Messages in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Ugadi Images in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Ugadi Banner in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Ugadi Photos in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Happy Ugadi Greetings in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

As per Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma created the time and universe on this day. This day is also marked as when lord Rama came to Ayodhya after completing his 14 years in exile. This festival welcomes the spring month and is observed as the day of hope and inspiration for a better future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2023 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).