Fourth of July is also known as Independence Day in the US it is a federal holiday in the country that commemorates its declaration of independence. Check out the collection of US Independence Day 2022 wishes, Happy Fourth of July 2022 greetings, 4th of July images, Happy Independence Day 2022 messages, WhatsApp status and quotes for the celebration day.

Celebrating Independence Day dates back to the 18th century and the American revolution. The Continental Congress voted in favour of independence on July 2, 1776, and two days later, delegates from 13 colonies adopted the declaration of independence that Thomas Jefferson drafted. Therefore, from 1776 till today, we celebrate the Independence Day of the US every year on July 4. As you celebrate Independence Day 2022 US, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day.

The Americans celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Numerous festivities range from fireworks, parades, concerts, casual family gatherings and barbeques. People enjoy classic American dishes with their friends and family members and participate in the celebrations around the country. Here are HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for Independence Day 2022.

Fourth of July Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Take Time Out on This Special Day to Understand the Meaning of Independence and Cherish It With Responsibility As It Did Not Come Easy to Us. Have a Merry 4th of July.

Fourth of July Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The American Flag Shall Always Soar. Have a Great Fourth of July, Fellow Americans.

Fourth of July Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy 4th of July! We Wish You a Joyful and Safe Celebration of This Remarkable Day in Our Nation’s History. Proud to Be an American

Fourth of July Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With a Spirit of Equality and Faith and a Belief of Development and Togetherness, Here's Sending You Greetings on The Cheery Occasion of US Independence Day 2022.

Fourth of July Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Triumph-Filled 4th of July! Wishing Everyone a Very Happy American Independence Day.

Philadelphia was the first one to commemorate the independence on July 4, 1777, and in 1778, George Washington issued doubled rations of rum to all his soldiers marking the anniversary of the Independence. In the US, fireworks are a very important part of the celebration, and proper events are organised for people to enjoy the fireworks. Here are HD Images and wallpapers you can download and send as greetings to all your near and dear ones for Independence Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Independence Day 2022 in the US!

