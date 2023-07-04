Fourth Of July is celebrated as Independence Day in the United States of America. This annual observance is one of the most important federal holidays in the country and is focused on celebrating the birth of America as we know it today. The celebration of Independence Day 2023 is sure to be a special affair as people come together as a community to watch fireworks and parades and host 4th of July parties to celebrate the journey that the United States has embarked upon. As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July 2023, here is everything you need to know about the history of this day, how to celebrate Independence Day in the US and more. Fourth of July 2023 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers, SMS and GIFs To Celebrate the US Independence Day.

What is the Fourth of July?

The United States of America was also under British rule centuries ago and embarked on a journey of revolutionary change. The celebration of the Fourth Of July is a testament to this journey and commemorates the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America.

Fourth of July Significance

Like any other country, the celebration of attaining independence from colonial rule is a big deal. It marks the day that the United States became the United States, and the citizens could make decisions for the betterment of their own future and happiness. The celebration of this day has several components, which are common with other countries and others that are inherently American. This is why, in addition to having fireworks, parades and national addresses by the political leader, 4th of July celebrations include barbecues, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, baseball games and family reunions for people in different communities. Macy's Fourth of July 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of New York's Famous Fireworks & Parade Online.

Witnessing the 4th of July celebrations in the US is believed to be one of the most fun and enticing times. Grabbing a hot dog as you lay on your picnic blanket and watch up at the sky, awaiting grand fireworks - is something that has been memorialized in several movies and TV Shows as well. We hope that the celebration of Independence Day in the United States reminds people of the long journey that the forefathers had to fight to become independent, what true independence means, and the long journey still ahead to make it a reality for all. Happy 4th of July!

