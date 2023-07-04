The Fourth of July, also called Independence Day of America, is a public holiday in the United States of America. The US Independence Day is also widely referred to as July 4, July 4th, and the Fourth of July. Independence Day commemorates the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America. July 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Guru Purnima, Fourth of July and Muharram; Get the Complete List of Important Dates in the Seventh Month.

The day is commonly associated with fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, concerts and ceremonies where people participate in large numbers. As we celebrate The Fourth of July, we at LatestLY have curated a list of Happy Fourth of July 2023 wishes and greetings that you can send to your loved ones and celebrate the day. Here are some of the best Happy Fourth of July 2023 greetings, WhatsApp messages, US Independence Day Quotes, Fourth of July images, and Fourth of July 2023 wallpapers that you can send to your family and friends as messages, wallpapers, and GIFs. Fourth of July 2022 Date and Significance: Why Do We Celebrate the 4th of July? Know About the History of US Independence Day.

On the Independence Day of America on July 4, fireworks form a major attraction of Fourth of July celebrations. Fireworks symbolize national pride and patriotism during the Fourth of July celebrations. Elaborate displays are held in cities and towns across the country, marking the celebrations of the iconic day. Many people celebrate the day by organizing or attending picnics, barbecues, and outdoor activities, enjoying the summer weather and spending time with family and friends.

