Utpanna Ekadashi 2020: The religious event of Utpanna Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious Ekadashis for the people of the Hindu community. Utpanna Ekadashi, also popularly known as Utpatti Ekadashi, is the Ekadashi which falls after the Kartik Purnima. All religious fastings are associated with Goddess Ekadashi – one of the powers of Lord Vishnu. If you are looking for more information about the Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 – its date, puja vidhi (ritual), shubh muhurat (auspicious timing), story, and its significance, then you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you all the details, important rituals and more about the significant occasion of Utpanna Ekadashi.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 Date

The occasion of Utpanna Ekadashi is observed during the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Krishna Paksha during the holy month of Margshirsha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, Utpanna Ekadashi falls somewhere between November and December. This year, Utpanna Ekadashi will be observed on December 10, i.e., Thursday.

Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing) of Utpanna Ekadashi 2020

Sunrise: December 10, 7:01 AM

Sunset: December 10, 2020 5:37 PM

Dwadashi End Moment: December 12, 2020 7:02 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: December 10, 2020 12:51 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: December 11, 2020 10:04 AM

Hari Vasara End Moment: December 11, 2020 3:18 PM

Parana Time: December 11, 7:02 AM - December 11, 9:09 AM

Puja Vidhi (Rituals) of Utpanna Ekadashi 2020

There are several rituals which devotees perform on the occasion of Utpanna Ekadashi. It is said that observing Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat are blessed immensely by Lord Vishnu. People observe fast for the entire day, starting from dawn and ending at dusk on the occasion of Utpanna Ekadashi. While some people start fasting a day before the Ekadashi, some chose to opt for partial fasting on an auspicious day. December 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

It is said that waking up before the sunrise, and bathing before/during the time of sunrise is auspicious. People worship Lord Vishnu and Mata Ekadashi throughout the day. Special prayers and mantras are chanted in their honour and praise. Special food items are cooked for the deities and are distributed amongst the devotees as prasad. It is also believed that it is a good deed to donate to needy and poor people.

Story and Significance of Utpanna Ekadashi

Utpanna Ekadashi is observed in honour of Goddess Ekadashi. It is said that Goddess Ekadashi is one of the Shaktis of Lord Vishnu. She was born out of Lord Vishnu to kill the demon Mur, who tried to kill the sleeping Lord Vishnu. The occasion of Utpanna Ekadashi is also observed as the birth anniversary of Mata Ekadashi.

People celebrate the occasion of Utpanna Ekadashi religiously and perform all the rituals dutifully. It is said that devotees who perform all the rituals of Utpanna Ekadashi dutifully, they are blessed with health, wealth, wisdom, and prosperity. It is believed that Lord Vishnu blesses the devotees with divine blessings.

