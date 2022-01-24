Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day or Uttar Pradesh Diwas is celebrated annually on 24th January as the foundation day of the state. The present part of Uttar Pradesh was under the Bengal Presidency till 1834 during the British regime. On 24 January 1950, the United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh. As we mark UP foundation Day 2022, here's our compilation of the latest wishes and greetings along with beautiful quotes and sayings on HD Wallpapers. Uttar Pradesh Day or UP Diwas 2022: Know Date, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to State Foundation Day.

Happy Uttar Pradesh Day 2022 Wishes

Happy Uttar Pradesh Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

UP Foundation Day 2022 Image Reads: Warm Greetings to the People of Uttar Pradesh on Their State Foundation Day.

UP Foundation Day 2022 Quotes

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Latest UP Day 2022 SMS Reads: Samast Deshvasiyon Ko Uttar Pradesh Diwas Ki Hardik Badhai Aur Shubhkamnayen

Happy Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2022 WhatsApp SMS

Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy UP Diwas 2022 WhatsApp SMS Reads: Best Wishes to the People of Uttar Pradesh on the Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh. Happy UP Diwas

Latest Happy Uttar Pradesh Day 2022 Greetings

Happy Uttar Pradesh Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Best UP Foundation Day Message Reads: Warm Greetings to the People of Uttar Pradesh – A Land of Cultural and Religious Diversities on Its Statehood Day. Happy Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day.

Best UP Foundation Day 2022 HD Images

Happy Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day Wishes (File Image)

Latest UP Foundation Day Facebook Status Reads: Uttar Pradesh Sthapna Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

