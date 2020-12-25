Mokshada Ekadashi is a very important Hindu festival where devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a stringent 24 hour fast and pray to the almighty to wash their sins away. Mokshada Ekadashi is observed on the 11th lunar day of the waxing phase in the Hindu month of Marghashirsha. Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 will be celebrated on December 25 this year. As the name suggests, Mookshada Ekadashi celebrations revolve around the path to attain Moksha or liberation after death. Celebrated on the same day as Gita Jayanti, people often share Mokshada Ekadashi wishes in Hindi, Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 messages, Mokshada Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures with family and friends. On this auspicious occasion, we bring you Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, WhatsApp stickers, greetings and Lord Vishnu pictures to send to your near ones and pass on the good wishes.

This celebration is also known as Vaikunth Ekadashi as many believe that on this day, Lord Vishnu opens the gates to heaven. It is believed that Lord Krishna narrated the legend of this celebration to the Pandava King Yudhishthira in the Brahmanda Purana. The legend says that a saintly king called Vaikhanasa ruled the city of Champakanagar with compassion and love and revered Lord Vishnu diligently. He once dreamt that his father was being tormented in hell and was troubled by this dream. The king sought the council to find out why his father was suffering and how he could attain moksha.

When he approached the sage of the mountain, he asked the king to observe a stringent fast of Mokshada Ekadashi. His religious merit pleased the gods who opened the gates of heaven and took his father in. As we prepare to celebrate Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 here are some Mokshada Ekadashi wishes in Hindi, Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 messages, Mokshada Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures that you can share with friends and family.

Message Reads: Mokshada Ekadashi Ki Shubhkamnaye

In addition to observing the stringent Mokshada Ekadashi fast, people also visit Lord Vishnu’s temples to offer their prayers. Temples across the country are decorated and there are special aartis and festivities that are observed on this day. Here’s hoping that this Mokshada Ekadashi brings peace and joy to your lives!

