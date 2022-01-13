Vaikuntha Ekadashi is a special Ekadashi that coincides with Putrada Ekadashi. It is also known as Pausha Putrada Ekadashi. It falls on the 11th lunar day of the waxing lunar fortnight of the solar month of Dhanu. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls between December and January. This year Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on January 13, Thursday. Here's a collection of Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2022 wishes, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi images, greetings, messages, and SMS to mark the festive day. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi or Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha in Hindi, Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Festival.

According to the Vishnu Puran, fasting on Vaikhunta Ekadashi is equivalent to fasting on the remaining 23 Ekadashi of the year. People wish each other on this day by sending messages saying Happy Putrada Ekadashi or Happy Vaikhunta Ekadashi. We at LatestLY have brought together a collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all on this day.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious days for Hindus. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and when fast is observed on this day, it bestows liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Along with fast, special prayers are offered to Vishnu on this day, and devotees engage in chanting Vishnu's name. As you chant Vishnu's name on this auspicious day, here are WhatsApp stickers, Gif Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your loved ones on this day.

On this day, devotees are prohibited from eating rice. People stay awake the whole night and visit Lord Vishnu temples early in the morning. Temples all over India make a door kind of structure called the Vaikhunt Dwar for devotees to walk through. As you observe this auspicious day, you can select from our wide range of collections of WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to send to family and friends. Wishing everyone a Happy Vaikhunta Ekadashi 2022!

