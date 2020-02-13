Valentine’s Day 2020 Wishes for Girlfriend: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Love Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Send Your Partner on the Festival of Love

Happy Valentine's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

February 14 marks the celebration of love, as couples around the world, celebrate Valentine's Day with full enthusiasm and joy. Prior to the celebration of Valentine's Day couples celebrated Valentine Week which started with Rose Day on February 7 and ended with Kiss Day on February 13. Every couple has different ideas to celebrate quality time full of romance with their loved ones. Every boy who has a girlfriend will look forward to melting the heart of her partner by making her feel special. Guys can do so for their girlfriend by starting off with cool Valentine's Day wishes. In the below article we will help you with special Valentine's Day greetings for your girlfriend in the form of WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, love quotes, text messages and SMS. Valentine’s Day 2020 Gifts for Her: Romantic Gift Ideas to Woo Your Girlfriend / Wife on This Special Day of Love.

Valentine's Day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, who was a priest during the 3rd century in Rome. It is said that the then emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families. Therefore, he disallowed marriages for young men. Saint Valentine went against Claudius II and helped young lovers to get secretly married. When Claudius II discovered this, he ordered the execution of Saint Valentine. Now coming back to the Valentine's Day celebration part, every boy should make her girlfriend realize that he will always be there for her in all aspects of life. Guys can do so by sending out meaningful heart-touching love greetings to their girlfriend in the form of GIFs, stickers, love quotes with beautiful images.

Valentine's Day Wishes For Girlfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Day I Looked Into Your Eyes, the Very Moment I Felled In Love With You My Lifeline. Wish You a Very Happy Valentine’s Day My Life.

Valentine's Day Wishes For Girlfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Life Is Filled With Lots and Lots of Happiness & Joy. And This Is Possible Because You Are My Life. Happy Valentine’s Day My Love.

Valentine's Day Wishes For Girlfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are My Oasis, You Are My Life, Love You! Happy Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Day Wishes For Girlfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Love Is Just a Word Until Someone Walks Into Your Life and Makes You Feel Its Meaning. Happy Valentine’s Day Darling!

Valentine's Day Wishes For Girlfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Journey of Love Is Interesting Because of Your Company. I Love You. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentine's Day GIF For Girlfriend

Valentine's Day WhatsApp Stickers

Off course romance is necessary, but a girl loves a guy who is humorous, after all, there is a saying that good humour is the way to a woman's heart. Having said that, guys should make good use of WhatsApp stickers for Valentine's Day wishes. These creative romantic stickers can be downloaded from Play Store. Click here to download Happy Valentine's Day stickers. We wish that you have an amazing time full of love and romance with your girlfriend on Valentine's Day 2020. Don't forget to bring in use the Happy Valentine's Day images with quotes and messages shared above to impress your girl.