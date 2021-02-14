The ultimate week of love finally reaches its final day, the most loving day of the year, Valentine's Day. Celebrated every year on February 14, Valentine's Day is most-awaited day of the year for young and old hearts. Sweethearts make sure to present their loved one with delightful presents and exquisite gifts. Apart from committing chand tare, suraj sitaare, wishes and greetings are also abundantly exchanged between the partners. Here's a collection of Valentine's Day 2021 images, Happy Valentine's Day 2021 greetings, Valentine's Day wishes and messages, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, romantic quotes, sweet one-liners, GIF images, couple photos and a lot more.

Prior to Valentine's Day, a seven-day celebration took place during Valentine Week. It starts off with Rose Day, and then goes on to see celebrations such as Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. The eighth and final day is Valentine's Day. Then there is Galentine's Day, which is celebrated on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day. It's a day to celebrate female friendships. However, now is the time to celebrate the romantic relationship with husbands, boyfriends or significant others. Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: How Do You Say ‘I Love You’ in Different Languages? Spanish, French, Korean & More, Express Your Love Uniquely to Impress Your Boo.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are a God Send Angel, To Love Me. Happy Valentine’s Day, My Love!

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Darling, Words Cannot Express How Much I Appreciate You for Bringing a Spark of Excitement, a Touch of Tenderness, the Light of Love to Every Day of My Life. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wanna Kiss You and Make You Feel All Right Every Now and Then. Love You, Darling. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Was Looking for Peace and I Met You! You Are the Most Magical Person Who Takes My Worries Away. I Love You, Darling! Happy Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Hasn’t Been So Beautiful, Had I Not Have You As My Partner. Happy Valentine’s Day to You, My Love!

Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes: Say 'I Love You' to Your Spouse With Romantic Messages

How to Download Happy Valentine's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Valentine's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. Here's the download link. This Valentine's Day, go all out in professing your love to your loved one, the one who completes your life, fills the emptiness in your life, brightens your day and brings a sense of belongingness. Have a great day ahead. Wish you a very Happy Valentine's Day 2021!

