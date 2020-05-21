Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Date and Time: Savitri Brata Shubh Muhurat, Tithi, Puja Vidhi and Vrat Katha in Hindi to Celebrate Hindu Festival for Married Women

Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the most important fasts for married Hindu women living across the world. This annual festival is also known as Vat Savitri Puja and is crucial for religious Hindu descendants from North India as well as Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, while the North Indians celebrate this day as Vat Savitri Pooja, with stringent fasting, detailed Vat Savitri Puja Vidhi, and more, those in Maharashtra and Gujarat commemorate this festival as Vat Savitri Poornima. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 will be observed on May 22. The overall significance of Vat Savitri remains the same across all regions, however, the methods of celebration may differ from state to state. Here is everything you need to know about the celebration of Vat Savitri Puja in North India, Significance of Vat Savitri Vrat, Vat Savitri Puja Vidhi, etc. Vat Savitri Vrat and Puja 2020: What Is the Significance of Bargad Ka Ped? Reasons Why Banyan Tree Is Essential for the Hindu Festival.

When is Vat Savitri Puja 2020

The main difference between Vat Savitri Puja and Vat Savitri Pooja is the date of the celebration. Vat Savitri Vrat is celebrated in North India according to the Purnimanta Calendar. This auspicious fast is observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya (No Moon Day). According to this, Vat Savitri Puja 2020 will be commemorated on May 22.

Vat Savitri Vrat Tithi & Timing

The Vat Savitri Vrat in North India will be observed on May 22. The Jyeshtha Amavasya tithi begins at 09:35 PM on May 21, 2020, and ends at 11:08 PM on May 22, 2020. On this day, married women from Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh observe stringent fasting throughout the day. This is accompanied by religious Vat Savitri Puja, followed by the reading of Vat Savitri Katha. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Mehndi Design Images: New Arabic Henna Patterns and Latest Indian Mehandi Styles to Apply on Hands Easily at Home (Watch Videos)

Vat Savitri Puja Vidhi

The Vat Savitri Puja Vidhi consists of 16 steps, l sixteen steps which are part of Shodashopachara. This process begins by meditating (dhanya) in front of Lord Brahma & his consort Savitri, which is traditionally done in front of a Brahma statue or photo. This is followed by Avahana, which is chanting a special mantra to invoke Lord Brahma and Lokamata Savitri and offering five flowers to the gods. The three steps that follow revolve around offering an abhishek of water, followed by panchamrita (the mixture of milk, curd, honey, Ghee and sugar). This is followed by offering new cotton clothes (vastra), as well as other important Puja Samigri to gods. The Vat Savitri Puja ends with Anga Puja, where Mata Savitri is graced with Chandana, Akshata and Pushpa. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Wishes & Savitri Brata HD Images: WhatsApp Messages in Hindi, Facebook Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Send on Vat Purnima.

Vat Savitri Puja Samagri (Essential Puja Items)

There are a few key ingredients that are essential in celebrating Vat Savitri Puja. This Puja Samagri includes Soaked Chana (gram), five fruits (mangoes are a must), puris made with jaggery, idols of nag and nagin made with clay, kalash, Savitri & Satyavan idol all made of clay; bamboo-made fan, chandan (sandalwood), akshata (rice), sindoor (vermillion), dhoop, agarbatti, flowers (booth loose and garlands) as well as red cloth and thread. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Puja Vidhi and Samagri List: How to Worship The Banyan Tree and Seek Blessings From Devi Savitri for a Happy Married Life.

Vat Savitri Puja Process

Another important part of Vat Savitri Puja is offering their prayers to a banyan tree. Married women wake up early and get ready in colourful bright clothes, indicating their blissful and happy married lives. They then offer their prayers to a banyan tree and tie the red thread around it multiple times, while praying for the long life of their husband. This tradition is indicative of the mythological story of Savitri & Satyavaan. This Vat Savitri Katha is also retold by the married women, observing fast.

What is the Vat Savitri Katha

The Vat Savitri Katha is the story of how Lokmata Savitri brought back her husband, Satyavan, from the grasp of death. According to folklore, Savitri came together with Satyavan knowing well in advance that he was destined to die in a short time. However, she goes on to marry Satyavan and 3 days before his predicted date of death, she takes up a strict fast to protect his life. On the day of Satyavan’s death, he chips wood near a banyan tree (Vat) when he suddenly drops unconscious. When this happens, Savitri takes up under the banyan tree and sits there with his head on her lap. When Yamraj comes by to take Satyavan’s soul, it is believed that Savitri confidently and vigilantly talks to him and makes him spare his life. Vat Savitri Puja 2020 Simple Mehndi Designs: From Arabic to Indian, Latest Henna Pattern Images and Tutorials For Vat Purnima Festival (Watch Videos)

To this date, the story of Savitri and Satyavan is testament to the power that a woman’s determination and love holds. The story has been retold through ages and married women continue to believe that they too can help lengthen the lives of their husbands, and seek happiness and marital bliss by following this stringent fast. The puja around the banyan tree is a reminder of Savitri’s brave conversation with the Yamraj himself to bring Satyavan back to life.