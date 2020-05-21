Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Katha: Know Story of Savitri and Satyavan, Significance of Savitri Brata Observed by Married Hindu Women

Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Puja Vidhi and Samagri List (Photo Credits: Wiki And File Image)

Vat Savitri Vrat Katha: Vat Savitri, also known as Vat Purnima, is one of the most-beloved festivals for couples, especially women, in Hindu culture. It is said that the festive occasion of Vat Savitri is observed by women, where they pray for the long and blessed life for their husband. They observe fasting, apply trendy and latest henna designs, among performing a lot of other festivities. There's a lot to find out when it comes to the origin, story, and significance of Vat Savitri Katha, also popularly known as Vat Savitri Vrat Katha. If you are looking for the 'Savitri and Satyavan' story, then you arrived at the right destination.

What is the origin of the story of ‘Savitri and Satyavan’?

The story of Savitri and Satyavan has seen its occurrence in different parts of ancient Indian culture. The oldest version known to people is seen in Vana Parva, of the Indian classic, Mahabharata. It is said that Savitri and Satyavan's story was narrated by sage Markandeya to Yudhishthira, when the latter asked him about if he had seen any woman who was as devoted as Draupadi. It is at that time when sage Markandeya narrates him this story.

So, what is the story of Savitri and Satyavan?

There once lived Asvapati, King of Madra, who lived with his wife, and was childless. He continuously prayed to Sun God Savitr for a child, and after a few years, his wish was fulfilled. The Sun God appeared and granted him a boon that he will soon be blessed with a daughter, who was later named Savitri.

It is said that Savitri was so beautiful and pure that men used to fear to even talk with her. When she reached the age of marriage, there was no potential groom she could marry. She took the matter in her own hands and set out on a pilgrimage with this motive. She finds Satyavan, who is the son of Dyumatsena, a blind king who lived in a forest with his wife and son.

However, when she returns to her father to tell her the story, she sees him talking with Sage Narada, who says that her daughter has made a bad selection. Satyavan was perfect in every way, nonetheless, he was destined to die in a year since the day of his marriage. The three have a discussion, but both Dyumatsena and Narada agree to their marriage.

Savitri and Satyavan are finally married. A year after, as and when the date of Satyavan’s death nears, Savitri starts to observe fasting three days before his destined death. She is supported by his father-in-law Dyumatsena for the hardship. On the day of his death, Savitri follows Satyavan where he splits wood in the forest. Satyavan felt weak after some time and rests his head in Savitri’s laps. He eventually dies on his laps, under a banyan tree.

The Lord of Death Yama himself came to take Satyavan’s soul. On his way back, he is followed by Savitri, who speaks words of wisdom, which impresses Yama. Happily, he grants her a boon to ask for anything, but she cannot ask him for the life of Satyavan. Savitri asks for the eyesight of his father-in-law and then asks for 100 children for him. She asks with such wisdom that Yama is further impressed with her.

Savitri then asks for another 100 children, this time for herself and Satyavan. Impressed by his impeccable speech skills, Yama grants her another boon. Cleverly, she asks for Satyavan's life. The God of Death Yama relents at the relentless pursuit of Savitri and grants life to Satyavan, and rather blesses them both with 400 years of life.

Satyavan, who had lost consciousness, suddenly wakes up as he was in a deep slumber. He is not able to recollect anything and thinks that he passed out splitting woods tirelessly. Both Satyavan and Savitri return home, where Savitri narrates the entire episode to everyone, including Satyavan’s family to their disbelief.

Hence, the festival of Vat Savitri is celebrated for 3 days, signifying the 3 days of fasting (popularly known as Vat Savitri Vrat) that Savitri kept before the unforeseen death of Satyavan. The banyan tree is also considered auspicious as a legend of their love, as Satyavan lost his life in the laps of Savitri there. Vat Savitri 2020 will be celebrated on May 22, which will fall on Friday this time around.