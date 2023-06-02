Vat Purnima fast, similar to Vat Savitri, is considered to be highly auspicious in Indian culture. Married women observe Vat Purnima fast for the long life of their husbands. On this day, women dress up and adhere to the solah shringar ritual. The poornimant calendar is followed in North Indian states, mainly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana. However, Vat Savitri Vrat can be considered an exception. It is observed during Jyestha Amavasya in the Purnimant calendar, which coincides with Shani Jayanti. On this day, married women observe nirjala fast for the long life of their husbands. On this day, they also make beautiful mehendi designs on their hands.

There is no significant difference between the Vat Savitri fast observed on Amavasya and Purnima in the month of Jyestha. Both these fasts have equal importance. Both the fasts of Vat Savitri are kept wishing for the long life of the husband. Women worship the banyan tree on Vat Savitri Vrat poojan.

Vat Savitri Vrat, also known as Vat Purnima Vrat in the Amanta calendar, is observed during Jyestha Purnima. That's why married women in Maharashtra, Gujarat and South Indian states observe Vat Savitri Vrat 15 days later than North Indian women. However, the story behind fasting in both calendars is the same. According to legend, the great Savitri tricked Lord Yama, the lord of death, and forced him to return the life of her husband Satyavan. That's why married women observe Vat Savitri fast for the long life of their husbands.

During the fast of Vat Purnima, women apply attractive mehndi designs and search the internet for the most beautiful and intricate Arabic, Indian, Trail, Floral & Rajasthani designs. If you too are looking for something such, we have brought for you some attractive and easy mehendi designs which you can apply within minutes.

This festival is celebrated in honour of Goddess Savitri, who forced the god of death (Yama Raj) to grant life to her dead husband. On this day, women worship the banyan tree. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this festival is celebrated twice yearly. There is special importance in worshipping the banyan tree on the day of Vat Purnima. According to religious legends, Savitri had done severe penance sitting under a banyan tree to bring back the life of her husband Satyavan. After this, Yamraj was pleased and returned to Satyavan's life.

