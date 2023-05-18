Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 will be marked on May 19. This annual observance is of utmost importance, especially for married Hindu women in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana. Vat Savitri Vrat marks an important observance that celebrates and reiterates the story of Savitri and Satyavan. It is important to note that Vat Savitri 2023 date differs for people in North India and other states. Why is Vat Savitri celebrated on two dates, what is the Significance of Vat Savitri Vrat 2023, How to observe this day, and other questions will be answered ahead. Easy Mehndi Designs for Vat Savitri 2023 for Auspicious Hindu Fasting Festival.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 Date

Vat Savitri Vrat is observed in the month of Jyeshtha by people across the country. However, people in North India - who follow the Purnima lunar calendar - celebrate Vat Savitri Vrat on the Jyeshtha Amavasya. This is why Vat Savitri 2023 for North India falls on May 19. Meanwhile, those who follow the Amanta lunar calendar (states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and South Indian states) will celebrate Vat Savitri after a fortnight on Jyeshta Purnima. The Amavasya Tithi for Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 will begin at 21:42 on May 18, 2023, and continue until 21:22 on May 19, 2023.

Significance of Vat Savitri Vrat

Vat Savitri is believed to be a very important observance, especially for married women. According to mythology, Savitri - who was married to Satyavan - observed a very vigilant and stringent fast on this day, which helped him save her husband’s life from the grasp of the God of Death - Yama. The story of Satyavan Savitri is well known in Indian folklore and forms the base for the celebration of this festival. Traditionally, married women observed the Vat Savitri Vrat and offered their prayers to seek a long and healthy life for their husbands. In recent times, many couples often observe this fast together to pray for continued well-being and togetherness of each other.

People observing Vat Savitri Vrat observe a stringent fast throughout the day and only break it after performing a unique Puja. Married couples often dress up in colourful clothes to celebrate their marital bliss. We hope Vat Savitri 2023 brings all the love, light and happiness to one and all.

