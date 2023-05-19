Vat Savitri Vrat is a very important festival celebrated by Hindu married women across India. Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 will be celebrated by people in North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar and Haryana on May 19. The people in these states observe Vat Savitri Vrat on Jyeshtha Amavasya. Vat Savitri 2023 falls on the same day as Shani Jayanti. To celebrate this day, people are sure to share Vat Savitri 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 greetings, Vat Savitri images and wallpapers, Vat Savitri Vrat WhatsApp stickers and Happy Vat Savitri Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Vat Savitri commemorates the mythological story of Satyavan and Savitri and the bravery and zeal with which Savitri brought back her husband Satyavan from the grip of Yama God. According to folklore, Savitri married Satyavan, knowing his death was impending on a particular day. However, when the day arrived, instead of giving up, Savitri sat on a strict fast under a Vat tree or banyan tree. Her fast finally impressed Lord Yama and helped her save her husband’s life.

Following this, on the day of Vat Savitri, married couples also observe this fast and believe that their prayers can help protect their partner and ensure they have a healthy and long life.

It is important to note that while Vat Savitri will be celebrated on Jyeshtha Amavasya in North India, this observance actually occurs after a fortnight - on Jyeshta Purnima in South India, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The celebration of Vat Savitri Vrat in these parts of the state is also known as Vat Purnima.

