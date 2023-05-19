The Vat Savitri fast, observed for the long life of the husband, will be observed this year on May 19, 2023, Friday, on the new moon day of Jyestha month, being the rising date. It is being said that on this day, Shobhan Yoga, Budhaditya Yoga, Vashi Yoga, and Sunfa Yoga are being formed. By worshipping Vat Savitri and fasting on this day, it is said that all wishes will be fulfilled, and women will be blessed to remain fortunate forever. For the longevity of the husband, on this day, women take yarn and tie 11 knots in it and offer it to both Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 Mehndi Designs: Easy and Beautiful Mehandi Patterns for Savitri Brata.

Vat Savitri 2023 Dos and Don'ts:

On this day, instead of wearing black or blue clothes, red or yellow clothes should be worn at the time of worship.

Do not break the branch of banyan; if you break its branch on this day, then there may be problems in your life.

Do not circumambulate the banyan tree even by mistake.

Do circumambulation in such a way that no one's feet touch anyone else during the circumambulation.

Do not wear black bangles on this day. If you worship only after sixteen adornments, then it will be more auspicious for you.

Avoid fighting with your spouse on this day and seek the blessings of elders. If you are pregnant, then you must worship on the day of Vat Savitri. But avoid orbiting the banyan tree.

Do not leave the story of Vat Savitri incomplete, even by mistake, it does not give its full result.

If you are lighting a ghee lamp in worship on Vat Savitri fast, then keep it on the right side. On the other hand, if you are lighting an oil lamp, then keep it on the left side.

Always keep the worship material on the left side. By doing this, one gets auspicious results.

Women who are fasting are required to sit under a banyan tree and listen to the Vrat Katha since Savitri also saved her husband by keeping a fast there.

Women who are fasting today need to get up early and give the Sun water. It is suggested that you mix some Ganga Jal into your bathwater.

The women should also dress nicely and perform the 16 bridal adornments known as Solah Sringar. Women who are fasting should put on fresh clothing and rub vermillion on their foreheads.

It is crucial to gather all necessary vrat items and place them on a tray or in a decorative basket. Make offerings from this basket when you are worshipping the idols and the banyan.

Wrap a yellow-red thread around the banyan tree's trunk as you worship it, then circle it at least three times.

This day is linked to the legend of Savitri, who fended off the death god Yamraj to save her spouse Satyavan. Savitri, the lovely daughter of King Aswapati of Madra Desa, is thought to have wed Prince Satyavan. When Satyavan was cutting wood one day in the jungle, his head began to spin, and Yamraj then materialised to steal his soul. Yamraj was begged by Savitri not to take her husband away. Savitri is said to have pursued her husband's soul all the way to Lord Yama's residence. Since then, married women in India have been fasting with the utmost determination to secure their husband's longevity and safety. Yamraj is moved by her dedication and chooses to let go of Satyavan's spirit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).