Veterans Day 2020 is on November 11, and it is a significant day for the United States of America. On Veterans Day, people in the US pay tribute to all soldiers who defend the country in times of war, including those who have fallen and families affected. The day allows all of us to show our appreciation for the military men and women who have served the country. To celebrate the day, in this article, we bring you Veterans Day 2020 quotes and HD images that are perfect for paying your honour the military forces across the country. These Veteranss Day quotes celebrate the attributes that we most admire in these heroes—Courage, Honour, Sacrifice, Selflessness.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the USA. The day honours the military veterans, persons who have served in the United States Armed Forces and it coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated to mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. Families of war veterans are respected on this day, and the military forces are lauded for all the efforts they make to keep the country safe. While celebrating the federal holiday, you can also send Veterans Day 2020 quotes and HD images.

Veterans Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“In the Face of Impossible Odds, People Who Love This Country, Can Change It.” Barack Obama

Veterans Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“The Willingness of America’s Veterans to Sacrifice for Our Country Has Earned Them Our Lasting Gratitude.” Jeff Miller

Veterans Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“America’s Veterans Have Served Their Country With the Belief That Democracy and Freedom Are Ideals to Be Upheld Around the World.” John Doolittle

Veterans Day Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Honoring the Sacrifices Many Have Made for Our Country in the Name of Freedom and Democracy Is the Very Foundation of Veterans Day.” Charles B. Rangel

Veterans Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Regard Your Soldiers As Your Children, and They Will Follow You Into the Deepest Valleys. Look on Them As Your Own Beloved Sons, and They Will Stand by You Even Unto Death!” Sun Tzu

Veterans Day Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

“On This Veterans Day, Let Us Remember the Service of Our Veterans, and Let Us Renew Our National Promise to Fulfill Our Sacred Obligations to Our Veterans and Their Families Who Have Sacrificed So Much so That We Can Live Free.” Dan Lipinski

Let these Veterans Day quotes help you appreciate those who fought for our country. And don’t forget to thank a veteran for their bravery and commitment to defending the country’s liberty.

