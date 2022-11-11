Veterans Day, which evolved from Armistice Day, is observed annually on November 11 in the United States of America (USA). This year, Veterans Day in the US falls on a Friday. This special day honours all veterans of the US Armed forces — living or dead. In 1926, Congress passed a resolution making it an annual observance, and it became a national holiday in 1938. Later, after 16 years, then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the legislation changing the name to Veterans Day to honour all those who served their country during the war. As we prepare for Veterans Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and greetings that you can share with all your loved ones to wish them Veterans Day 2022 with WhatsApp messages, quotes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Veterans Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About History of the Federal Holiday and How the Day Dedicated to All US Military Veterans Is Observed.

Veterans Day was started as Armistice Day in 1919 by US President Woodrow Wilson. It was established after the end of World War I as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during the war. After World War II, veteran Raymond Weeks suggested that Armistice Day must celebrate all veterans —living and dead — instead of just the ones who lost their lives. Subsequently, Weeks celebrated the first Veterans Day on November 11, 1945, in Alabama. Here are some Veterans Day 2022 wishes and greetings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your friends and family.

Veterans Day 2022 Quotes and Messages

Veterans Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

On This Veterans Day, Let Us Remember the Service of Our Veterans, and Let Us Renew Our National Promise To Fulfill Our Sacred Obligations to Our Veterans and Their Families Who Have Sacrificed So Much so That We Can Live Free. – Dan Lipinski

Veterans Day Quotes (File Image)

The Willingness of America's Veterans To Sacrifice for Our Country Has Earned Them Our Lasting Gratitude. – Jeff Miller

Veterans Day Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Honoring the Sacrifices Many Have Made for Our Country in the Name of Freedom and Democracy Is the Very Foundation of Veterans Day. – Charles B. Rangel

Veterans Day 2022 in the US (File Image)

There Is Nothing Nobler Than Risking Your Life for Your Country. – Nick Lampson

Veterans Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

America's Veterans Have Served Their Country With the Belief That Democracy and Freedom Are Ideals To Be Upheld Around the World. – John Doolittle

On this day, the US honours military veterans with parades and other observances across the country and a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Veterans Day is a federal holiday and a state holiday in all states except Wisconsin.

