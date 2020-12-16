Vijay Diwas 2020, recalling the valour and sacrifices of Indian forces in the war of 1971 against Pakistan, will be observed today. The event is commemorated annually on December 16 – the day when the Pakistani Army had surrendered, leading to a victory for India. The battle led to the creation of Bangladesh, which was until then referred to as East Pakistan. Here are facts to know about the historic military confrontation. Vijay Diwas 2020 Messages & Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, SMS, Patriotic Quotes and Facebook Photos to Remember and Laud India's Victory Over Pakistan in 1971 War.

- The military confrontation, which escalated into the third war between India and Pakistan since independence, erupted on December 3, 1971.

- India was then under the political leadership of Indira Gandhi. The government decided to launch a befitting retaliation after the Pakistani Air Force targeted 11 Indian airfields.

- The war was completed in 13 days, considered as the smallest period of confrontation involving two countries with such a military might.

- The Indian Air Force conducted more than 500 sorties in a day. The numbers are considered to be higher than in World War II.

- The IAF jet-bombed the airfields in Pakistan, which disabled the PAF to get involved in the war that ensured in East Pakistan. The Pakistani ground forces attacked on other fronts, including Longewala in Rajasthan.

- The effective retaliation by the IAF dealt Pakistan with a setback at the Longewala post as well. On the eastern front, the Pakistani forces suffered a major defeat, leading to a complete retreat by December 15.

On December 16, 1971, Pakistan Army Commander Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered with around 93,000 soldiers before the Indian Army. This marked the end of the war, and the creation of what the world today known as the Bangladesh.

