Chopda Pujan is an important part of the Diwali celebration that is commemorated with special importance by business people. Vikram Samvat 2078 start date is November 5 and people in the state of Gujarat are celebrating Gujarati New Year. This is a grand commemoration in Gujarat. Chopda Pujan holds much significance in Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas and falls on November 4. Celebrated on the day of Diwali 2021, Chopda Puja, as the name suggests, is the prayer of the books. On this day, businesses usually close their bookkeeping records of the previous year and begin a new book.

When is Chopda Pujan 2021?

Chopda Pujan will be celebrated on November 04, which is also known as Diwali. It is commemorated on the new moon day or on Amavasya tithi in the month of Kartik. The Amavasya tithi will begin at 06:03 AM on November 04 and go on till 02:44 AM on November 05.

The Chopda Puja is done at a specified time or muhurat. The auspicious Chopda Pujan Muhurat for Diwali Chopda Puja is as follows -

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 06:26 AM to 07:53 AM

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:47 AM to 03:09 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:36 PM to 06:03 PM

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:03 PM to 09:09 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 12:14 AM to 01:47 AM, Nov 05

How to Celebrate Chopda Puja 2021?

Chopda Puja celebration is mainly important to the entrepreneurial families from Gujarat. Since most families from Gujarat have been known for their business acumen and entrepreneurial skills, they dedicate this day to closing the old books and beginning a new registrar or chopda. People believe that performing Chopda Puja at the specified time, and praying to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber for their blessings will help their businesses flourish in the coming year.

When is 2021 Gujarati New Year?

Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas will be celebrated in India on November 5, Friday. It marks the start of Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2078.

Happy Gujarati New Year Wishes

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Year Full of Adventure, Enjoyment, Merriment and Lots of Smiles That Together Make It the Most Memorable Time of Your Life….. Best Wishes on New Year.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the First Day of Gujarati New Year Marks the Beginning of Many New Things in Your Life and Make It the Most Amazing Year of Your Life…. Happy Gujarati New Year to You.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God to Give You a Sparkling, Glittering and Happy Year Ahead…. I Pray for Your Good Health and Happy Life…. Wishing You the Best of the Times…. Happy Gujarati New Year.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nutan Varshabhinandan Shubheccha!

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the New Year Start With Fresh Joys and a Life Filled With Peace. May You Experience Warmth and Togetherness and Prosperity Too. Happy Gujarati New Year!

It is interesting to note that the day after Chopda Puja is marked as the Gujarati New Year. So businesses essentially begin their fresh book of accounts in time for the new year and hope for a prosperous and happy year ahead.

