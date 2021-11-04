Chopda Pujan 2021 will be observed on November 4, Thursday. It is also known as the Muhurat Puja, Bhai Khata and Sharda in various parts of the country. Lakshmi Pujan during Diwali is referred to as Chopda Puja or Chopda Pujan in Gujarat. It is followed by Gujarati New Year and this year, it will mark the start of Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2078. We bring you a collection of Chopda Pujan 2021 greetings, Happy Gujarati New Year wishes, Vikram Samvat 2078 photos, Nutan Varshabhinandan messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS to all your loved ones. Lakshmi Puja 2021 Wishes & Happy Diwali Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Status, HD Wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS for Badi Diwali Celebrations.

Chopda pujan is a ceremony where ledgers and new books are opened by the mercantile community following a special prayer and worship before the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi to get their blessings. Businessmen observe Chopda Pujan on the day of Diwali where they worship their account books and open new accounts. They send across wishes on this day saying Happy Chopda Pujan. We at LatestLY, have brought a collection of messages to send and wish one and all on this day. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Diwali 2021 Wishes for Friends: Short and Sweet Diwali Messages, Greetings, HD Images, ‘Happy Deepavali’ Pics, Diya GIFs, Facebook Status, Telegram Photos & Quotes To Send on Badi Diwali.

Diwali is a five-day festival where the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi is worshipped. In North India, people worship Saraswati, goddess of knowledge before the Laxmi puja and this is known as Chopda (book) Pujan in Gujarat. On Diwali, both Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati are given equal importance. Hence, to celebrate the day here are greetings depicting Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Laxmi, that you can send to your friends and relatives. You may use GIF Images, WhatsApp stickers and HD wallpapers from the following collection and wish your loved ones on this auspicious day.

Chopda Pujan Wallpapers

Chopda Pujan (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Chopda Pujan 2021 (File Image)

Happy Gujarati New Year Wishes in English and Gujarati

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Year Full of Adventure, Enjoyment, Merriment and Lots of Smiles That Together Make It the Most Memorable Time of Your Life….. Best Wishes on New Year.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the First Day of Gujarati New Year Marks the Beginning of Many New Things in Your Life and Make It the Most Amazing Year of Your Life…. Happy Gujarati New Year to You.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God to Give You a Sparkling, Glittering and Happy Year Ahead…. I Pray for Your Good Health and Happy Life…. Wishing You the Best of the Times…. Happy Gujarati New Year.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nutan Varshabhinandan Shubheccha!

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the New Year Start With Fresh Joys and a Life Filled With Peace. May You Experience Warmth and Togetherness and Prosperity Too. Happy Gujarati New Year!

Chopda basically refers to the traditional accounting of the books and on Diwali, the businessmen close the old account books and start from the fresh. People worship and seek blessings from Lord Ganesh, Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati for prosperity throughout the year.

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali and Happy Chopda Pujan 2021!

